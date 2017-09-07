Wayne Rooney in contention for Tottenham game

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Wayne Rooney is in contention to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon. The 31-year-old was recently charged with drink-drinking, and this will see him appear in court later this month.

In his press conference, Koeman admitted that he was disappointed over the situation, but the matter could be dealt at a later time with the veteran set to be involved against Spurs.



He said h/t ESPN: "I'm very disappointed by the situation. We have spoken last Tuesday. Any disciplinary matter will be dealt with by the club at the appropriate time. He will play this Saturday."



Rooney ended his 13-year association with Manchester United to rejoin his boyhood club this summer, and he has since impressed with two goals from his opening three league games.



The Toffees, nevertheless, look short of a top-class striker with no other player having contributed to the club's goal tally this season. Everton are currently placed 12th in the Premier League with four points gained during the opening month of the new season.

