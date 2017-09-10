West Brom, Leicester City interested in Bacary Sagna

Former Manchester City and Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna could be handed a Premier League lifeline with both Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion interested in his services. The 34-year-old is a free agent following his release from the Citizens in June.





Sagna was linked with the likes of Chelsea, West Ham United and Everton during the summer transfer window, but he is still on the search for a fresh club.



According to The Mail, both the Foxes and the Baggies are said to have a keen interest in Sagna, who has managed over 250 appearances in the Premier League.



Both teams have registered less than 25 players for the first-half of the league season, and this would make Sagna eligible to feature, if he signs for either club.



Despite his vast experience, Sagna has tasted little success in terms of silverware with just the FA Cup and League Cup during his 11 seasons in the English top-flight.

