Fenerbahce to retain Jack Wilshere interest in January

Fenerbahce will reportedly retain their interest in Arsenal outcast Jack Wilshere when the transfer window reopens in four months' time.

The 25-year-old is not regarded as a regular under Arsene Wenger and has yet to be offered an extension with his contract expiring next summer.



Wilshere turned down a move to Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City prior to the UK transfer deadline, and The Mirror reveals that Fenerbahce also lodged an approach for his services.



The Istanbul giants had tabled a £10m offer for Wilshere before the Turkish transfer deadline on Friday night, but their attempt was rebuffed by Arsenal, who also rejected a late loan bid.



Fener are, however, planning to redouble their efforts in the New Year as they feel that they can prise away Wilshere for a relatively cheaper sum.



Aykut Kocaman's side also failed with an ambitious loan bid for Chelsea's Diego Costa, but they did manage to recruit a striker in Vincent Janssen on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

