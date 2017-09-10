News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Fenerbahce to retain Jack Wilshere interest in January
Fenerbahce will reportedly retain their interest in Arsenal outcast Jack Wilshere when the transfer window reopens in four months' time.
The 25-year-old is not regarded as a regular under Arsene Wenger and has yet to be offered an extension with his contract expiring next summer.
Wilshere turned down a move to Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City prior to the UK transfer deadline, and The Mirror reveals that Fenerbahce also lodged an approach for his services.
The Istanbul giants had tabled a £10m offer for Wilshere before the Turkish transfer deadline on Friday night, but their attempt was rebuffed by Arsenal, who also rejected a late loan bid.
Fener are, however, planning to redouble their efforts in the New Year as they feel that they can prise away Wilshere for a relatively cheaper sum.
Aykut Kocaman's side also failed with an ambitious loan bid for Chelsea's Diego Costa, but they did manage to recruit a striker in Vincent Janssen on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.
