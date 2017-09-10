Manchester United plan to rival Arsenal for Monaco attacker

Arsenal could have a task on their hand to sign Thomas Lemar in January amid suggestions that Manchester United are also interested in the Monaco forward.





The north London giants had a club-record £92m bid accepted for Lemar on transfer deadline day, but unfortunately, the attacker was not keen on switching clubs.



As a result, the Gunners are likely to try again in the New Year as his potential arrival could coincide with the departure of Alexis Sanchez, who has just 10 months on his contract.



According to The Star, Arsenal could brace themselves for a transfer tussle with United boss Jose Mourinho keen to hijack the Gunners' move for Lemar.



Mourinho has maintained his dominance over Arsene Wenger in league games over the years, and the Portuguese is now eyeing a possible deal for Lemar, who could complete his squad.



The Special One had sought to sign a world-class winger in the summer, and he appears to have now set his sights on pursuing Lemar from the clutches of Arsenal.

