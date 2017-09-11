Jack Wilshere could make his first Arsenal appearance this month

England international Jack Wilshere could return to the Arsenal first-team when they host Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup next week.

The 25-year-old was recently the subject of interest from Fenerbahce, but their £10m offer was turned down by the north London club.



Wilshere has just 10 months left on his existing deal at the Emirates, but he still appears focused on retaining a regular spot in the first-team.



According to The Sun, the playmaker will make his much-awaited return for the Gunners in the League Cup game against Doncaster Rovers on September 20.



Francis Coquelin suffered a hamstring injury during the 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth, but Mohamed Elneny looks the ideal candidate to replace him on the bench for the Europa League opener against Koln.



Wilshere has made a total of 159 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions - with his last outing coming in a league game against Watford more than a year ago.



Turkish club Fenerbahce are due to return with a fresh approach for Wilshere (The Mirror) during the winter transfer window, and he may well be off, should he fail to prove his worth in the next couple of months.

