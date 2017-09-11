News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Jack Wilshere could make his first Arsenal appearance this month
England international Jack Wilshere could return to the Arsenal first-team when they host Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup next week.
The 25-year-old was recently the subject of interest from Fenerbahce, but their £10m offer was turned down by the north London club.
Wilshere has just 10 months left on his existing deal at the Emirates, but he still appears focused on retaining a regular spot in the first-team.
According to The Sun, the playmaker will make his much-awaited return for the Gunners in the League Cup game against Doncaster Rovers on September 20.
Francis Coquelin suffered a hamstring injury during the 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth, but Mohamed Elneny looks the ideal candidate to replace him on the bench for the Europa League opener against Koln.
Wilshere has made a total of 159 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions - with his last outing coming in a league game against Watford more than a year ago.
Turkish club Fenerbahce are due to return with a fresh approach for Wilshere (The Mirror) during the winter transfer window, and he may well be off, should he fail to prove his worth in the next couple of months.
Arsenal news
Jack Wilshere could make his first Arsenal appearance this month
Fenerbahce to retain Jack Wilshere interest in January
Watford news
Molla Wague completes Watford move
Marvin Zeegelaar joins Watford
AFC Bournemouth news
Arsene Wenger praises striker's performance following Bournemouth win
Leicester City reject approach for Demerai Gray