Predicted Man Utd lineup vs Basel, four changes on the cards
Manchester United will make their Champions League bow on Tuesday night when they host Swiss champions Basel at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have made a strong start to their campaign with ten points accumulated from their opening four games, and this sees them at the top of the standings.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea has started all five games for the Red Devils this term, and he is a certain starter in midweek. Antonio Valencia should keep his place at right-back, but there could be a change in the opposite direction with Matteo Darmian having underperformed at Stoke.
The Italy international was found wanting on multiple occasions against Mark Hughes' side last weekend, and he could be replaced by Danny Blind, who is more defensively sound.
The central defensive partnership has already been confirmed by Jose Mourinho with Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling set to take their places in the absence of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones through suspensions.
With two in midfield, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba should make the cut as usual with Ander Herrera dropping down to the bench owing to his poor performance at Stoke.
Marcus Rashford was probably the bright spot in United's 2-2 draw at Stoke, and he is likely to take up his place on the left side of the attack.
Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return to his preferred number 10 role against Basel with Juan Mata a likely contender to feature on the right wing.
Romelu Lukaku has already become a huge hit at United with five goals across all competitions, and he could seek to extend this streak against Raphael Wicky's side.