Atletico Madrid make breakthrough in Diego Costa move

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are growing increasingly confident of signing Chelsea outcast Diego Costa . The Spain international has been desperate to seal a return to Madrid after Antonio Conte decided to exclude him from his first-team plans.





Atleti had been under discussions with Chelsea for Costa during the summer, but they could not find a breakthrough due to the Blues' reluctance to lower their £50m asking price.



According to Sky Sports News, Costa is playing his part to push through the move and Diego Simeone's side feel that they are at an advanced stage to finalise the transfer.



Should the deal go through, Costa could be potentially loaned out to Saudi-based club Al Hilal until January when Atleti will have the opportunity to integrate him into their squad.



The Spanish giants have been serving a FIFA-imposed transfer ban since the summer of 2016, and this does not allow them to register any players until the start of 2018.

