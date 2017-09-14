News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Ex-Chelsea boss to replace Arsene Wenger next summer?
Former Chelsea head coach Carlo Ancelotti could reportedly seek a return to the Premier League, should Bayern Munich activate the break clause on his three-year contract.
The Italian manager is currently in the second season of his three-year deal, and he is already under pressure to deliver results following the club's slow start to the season.
Bayern had a mediocre pre-season by their standards, and they are currently placed sixth on the Bundesliga table after three games into the campaign.
According to ESPN, Ancelotti would consider a return to the English top-flight, if Bayern are to pursue a new head coach at the end of the season.
Hoffenheim's 30-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite to replace Ancelotti as the Bavarian giants would prefer a coach, who can stay for the long-term.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger extended his Gunners contract by a further two years earlier this summer, but it is suggested that Ancelotti's availability could appeal the club's hierarchy.
A section of the fans are already said to be fed up with Wenger's management with the club positioned 11th after four matches played.
Arsenal news
Mesut Ozil linked with Manchester United
Arsenal boss speaks on Mesut Ozil's contract situation
Chelsea news
Ex-Chelsea boss to replace Arsene Wenger next summer?
Chelsea ready to offer new contract to Eden Hazard