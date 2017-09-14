Ex-Chelsea boss to replace Arsene Wenger next summer?

Former Chelsea head coach Carlo Ancelotti could reportedly seek a return to the Premier League, should Bayern Munich activate the break clause on his three-year contract.

The Italian manager is currently in the second season of his three-year deal, and he is already under pressure to deliver results following the club's slow start to the season.



Bayern had a mediocre pre-season by their standards, and they are currently placed sixth on the Bundesliga table after three games into the campaign.



According to ESPN, Ancelotti would consider a return to the English top-flight, if Bayern are to pursue a new head coach at the end of the season.



Hoffenheim's 30-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite to replace Ancelotti as the Bavarian giants would prefer a coach, who can stay for the long-term.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger extended his Gunners contract by a further two years earlier this summer, but it is suggested that Ancelotti's availability could appeal the club's hierarchy.



A section of the fans are already said to be fed up with Wenger's management with the club positioned 11th after four matches played.

