Crystal Palace lining up Jack Wilshere bid

New Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will seek to pursue Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere as his first signing during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has had a tough time with injuries of late, and he had spent the previous campaign on loan with Premier League side Bournemouth.



Wilshere had the opportunity to join one of Birmingham City or Trabzonspor during the summer transfer window, but the deals fell through due to separate reasons.



The England international knocked back advances from Birmingham City as he was not keen on dropping a division while Trabzonspor's loan offer was not satisfying for the Gunners.



According to The Mail, Hodgson is quite fond of Wilshere since their time in the England national side, where he picked the midfielder on 29 occasions.



It is added that the experienced head coach will plot a winter approach for Wilshere, should his situation not improve at the Emirates in the coming months.



Wilshere made his first competitive appearance for Arsenal in over a year on Thursday night as they beat Koln by a 3-1 scoreline in the Europa League opener.

