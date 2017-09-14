Chelsea ready to offer new contract to Eden Hazard

Chelsea are looking at the prospect of committing Eden Hazard to a new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge. The Belgium international has been a key performer for the Blues since his arrival from Lille five years ago.





Hazard has amassed 72 goals and 62 assists in 251 appearances for Chelsea while going on to win the Premier League title on two occasions.



The attacker's current deal runs until the summer of 2020, but according to The Sun, the Blues are optimistic of extending his stay by a further year.



It is added that the deal could be finalised in the coming weeks with Hazard in line to earn a £100,000 pay rise on his current £200,000-a-week wages.



Manchester United's Paul Pogba is currently the most paid player in the top-flight at £280,000-a-week, and Hazard's new extension would make him the league's highest earner.



Hazard has yet to make a start for the Premier League champions this season, although he has played cameo roles from the bench in the last two fixtures - after recovering from an ankle injury.

