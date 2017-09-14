Jose Mourinho confirms two starters for Everton game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he will revert to the first-choice pairing of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly for this weekend's Premier League clash against Everton.





Both Jones and Bailly were unavailable for the Champions League opener against Basel on Tuesday night as they were still serving the final game of their respective European suspensions.



As a result, Mourinho had to field summer signing Victor Lindelof alongside Chris Smalling at the heart of the defence, and they managed to cope fairly well as United beat Basel by a 3-0 scoreline.



Speaking to reporters, the self-proclaimed Special One admitted that Jones and Bailly back could return to the starting lineup when the Red Devils host Everton on Sunday afternoon.



He said as per The Express: "If you want to anticipate the next weekend I probably play Bailly and Jones because today they didn't play, because they are fresh, because it makes sense for them to play again, but then two days after we have a League Cup match, so Victor and [Chris] Smalling again."



The game on Sunday will be a momentous occasion for Wayne Rooney, who will be returning to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving for boyhood club Everton in the summer.

