Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reckons Kevin de Bruyne is one of the best players he has worked with after his impressive start to the season.





The 26-year-old has been in splendid form in the early stages of the campaign, assisting three goals in the previous two outings.



Guardiola's outsmarted Feyenoord by a convincing 4-0 scoreline in the Champions League opener last night, and the manager was full of praise for De Bruyne who pulled the strings from a slightly deeper role.



"Kevin is one of the best players I've ever seen in my life in terms of he can make absolutely everything. He's a top, top quality player. We are so proud and so happy he's with us," he told reporters via Sky Sports.



Guardiola had coached the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Messi during his time at former club Barcelona, and De Bruyne is likely to be pleased with the fond words from the Catalan tactician.



The Belgium international topped the assists charts for the previous league campaign with 18, three ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen.

