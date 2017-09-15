Harry Kane urged to leave Tottenham to become world-class

Former Manchester United defender-turned-pundit Phil Neville believes Harry Kane may have to end his association with Tottenham Hotspur, in order to become a world-class striker.

The England international has been in fine form since the start of September with four goals in just two appearances. Kane has also reached the 100-goal mark for the north London club, and he is on the hunt for a third successive Premier League Golden Boot.



Speaking on BBC Five Live, Neville feels that Kane could be tempted to leave Spurs in the future, should they fail to compete for domestic and European glory, he said: "He could have to leave Spurs to become that real top, top, world class [Robert] Lewandowski type player, he could. Because if Spurs maintain just being a top four team, that will not be good enough for somebody like Harry Kane. I think he needs to be challenging for Ballon d'Ors."



Meanwhile, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have been credited with interest in Kane in the past, but Neville insists that the marksman may want to leave for a club of Real Madrid or Barcelona's calibre, he added: "I think he needs to be challenging for Champions Leagues and if Spurs are always going to be that ‘nearly’ team, eventually he will want to leave and join a Real Madrid or Barcelona."



Tottenham Hotspur have struggled in Europe over the past few seasons, but they made a strong start to their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 triumph over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.



Spurs' focus will now turn to the Premier League where they play hosts to Swansea City in Saturday's late kickoff. They are currently placed fifth in the standings.

