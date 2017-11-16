Olivier Giroud wanted at Bayern Munich?

German champions Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a winter move for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud as they look to improve their chances of success this season.

The France international had the opportunity to join Everton during the summer transfer window, but he snubbed their advances to stay at the Emirates, where he is currently playing second fiddle to compatriot Alexandre Lacazette.



According to SportBild, the Bundesliga holders are looking at Giroud as a potential backup option to Robert Lewandowski, who has had to take the goalscoring burden with no suitable competitor behind him.



Despite this, the Gunners will be confident of keeping hold of Giroud for the campaign with the Frenchman recently stressing that he does not regret his decision to remain at the north London club.



Giroud has notched just three goals in all competitions for Arsenal this term - two of which have turned out to be winners against Leicester City and Red Star Belgrade in the Premier League and Europa League respectively.

