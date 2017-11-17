Man United planning winter raid for Tottenham defender

Manchester United are reportedly planning an approach for Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose during the January transfer window.

Earlier in the summer, the England international questioned Spurs' transfer policy and hinted that he could pursue a move to a bigger club in search of trophies.



The former Leeds United man has since rejoined his Spurs teammates after recovering from a knee injury and has made three competitive appearances.



According to The Sun, the 27-year-old's recent comeback has urged Mourinho to contemplate a winter attempt to lure him to Old Trafford.



The left-back spot has been a problematic position for United this campaign with the likes of Ashley Young, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian getting turns in the top-flight, although the former is now the first-choice.



Spurs chairman Daniel Levy blocked Eric Dier's proposed move to Old Trafford last summer, and he is likely to take a similar stance on Rose, who would be keen on a switch.



Manchester United are already eight points behind table-toppers Manchester City and they face a must-win game versus Newcastle United on Saturday.

