Patrice Evra not keen on England return

Former Manchester United Patrice Evra is reportedly against a potential move back to England following his release from Marseille earlier in the season.





The Frenchman was released by Les Phoceens last month after he aimed a kick at one of the club's supporters prior to a Europa League group game versus Vitoria de Guimaraes.



As a result, the 36-year-old has been banned from European football for the rest of the season, although he is permitted to continue playing domestically for any side he wishes.



Evra has previously been associated with a return to English football, but according to The Mail, he has no such thoughts despite being out-of-contract.



The veteran left-back made a huge reputation for himself during his time at Old Trafford where he won five Premier League titles and the prestigious Champions League during the 2007/08 season.



He has since featured for the likes of Juventus and most-recently Marseille, and he is now on the search for a new club in order to prolong his trophy-laden playing career.

