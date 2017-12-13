West Ham boss hints at January move for Arsenal midfielder

West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted that the club would consider an approach for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere , should he be made available during the winter transfer window.





The England international has been impressive for the Gunners in the Europa League and League Cup games this term, but he has been restricted to just 86 minutes of top-flight action.



As a result, speculation over his future has only intensified in the past few weeks with the 25-year-old's contract due to expire at the end of the 2017/18 season.



Speaking ahead of the Arsenal game, Moyes admitted that Wilshere is a potential target for the east London club with the Englishman possessing qualities to make an impact from the off.



"You'd hope that if you took a player from another Premier League club it'd be much easier for him to go right into the team and play well. Jack Wilshere would be someone who we'd have to look at if he was available," he told reporters via ESPN.



"I do believe the transfer window could be the difference between relegation and staying up. If we can get the right players, that's the big part of it."



The Hammers have built up form of late with impressive performances against both Manchester City and Chelsea - the former against whom they secured a 1-0 win last weekend.



Arsene Wenger's side did the double over West Ham in convincing fashion during the previous campaign, but they may not have it easy this time around with the club managing just eight points in as many away games this season.

