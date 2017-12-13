Manchester City defender on Porto radar?

Manchester City defender Danilo has emerged as a potential target for Porto amid his reduced playing under Pep Guardiola this term.

The Brazil international joined the Citizens from Real Madrid in the summer, and he has since made just nine starts across all competitions.



According to The Sun, the Primeira outfit will seek to pursue a temporary deal for Danilo in January despite Guardiola stressing the need for additional options at the back.



Danilo spent three seasons with Porto between 2012 and 2015 where he made over 100 appearances, and they are prepared to offer him a short-term return as he is desperate for gametime ahead of next summer's World Cup.



The Brazilian started the campaign as a regular in the starting lineup, but he has played second fiddle to Kyle Walker and Fabian Delph for the full-back positions thereafter.



He most recently featured for the Citizens in the Champions League outing versus Shaktar Donetsk where the club succumbed to a 2-1 defeat - their first of the 2017/18 campaign.

