Juventus ace in favour of Chelsea move

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro reportedly favours a move to Chelsea ahead of Manchester United when the transfer window reopens in less than three weeks' time.

The Brazil international was heavily tipped to join the Premier League holders last summer, but the Blues failed to finalise a transfer fee with the Turin giants.



According to The Sun, the 26-year-old has already expressed his desire to leave the Old Lady in the New Year, and the Italian champions are bracing themselves for offers for his services.



It is added that the former Porto man would prefer a switch to the English capital with Chelsea rather than the North-West where he could ply his trade with Jose Mourinho's United.



Despite the constant speculation over his future, the Brazilian has remained a regular in Juventus' setup, starting 14 games in the Serie A and Champions League this term. He currently has two-and-a-half years left on his existing deal with the Serie A holders.

