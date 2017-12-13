Mesut Ozil gives Barcelona transfer deadline?

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has reportedly offered a two-week deadline to Barcelona to decide whether they will make an approach for his services in the New Year.

The Spanish giants are one of the top European clubs interested in the World Cup winner whose contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.



Ozil is free to speak to clubs overseas during the upcoming transfer window, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the 29-year-old wants a response from Barca before the turn of the year.



Premier League rivals Manchester United have also been associated with the three-time FA Cup winner, although Arsene Wenger is likely to want the attacker to pursue a move overseas, should he leave the club in January.



Arsene Wenger recently suggested in his press-conference that talks are still ongoing with both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, and the club are still hopeful that an agreement can be struck with the contract rebels.



The Germany international has had a stop-start season with the north London giants this term, but he has still managed two goals and five assists in 13 Premier League matches.

