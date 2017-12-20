Everton offer escape route to Arsenal attacker

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has reportedly earmarked Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott as one of his prime targets for the January transfer window.





The England international has received limited gametime since the start of the season with just eight starts, none of which have come in the Premier League.



According to The Mirror, the Merseysiders have already enquired about the player's availability with Allardyce prepared to offer the 28-year-old with a fresh lease of life in the top-flight.



Walcott has managed just 47 minutes of Premier League football this term, and his chances of regaining a starting spot look bleak after he underperformed in the recent 1-0 win over West Ham United in the League Cup quarter-final.



Allardyce has pushed Everton into the top-half of the table with an unbeaten streak which has included three wins, and the club's hierarchy are likely to free up funds in January for another spending spree.



The likes of Sandro Ramirez and Davy Klaassen have failed to settle since their summer moves from Malaga and Ajax respectively, and they could be among the potential exits in the New Year.





