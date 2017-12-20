Chelsea defender pushing through Barcelona move?

Chelsea defender David Luiz has reportedly made himself available for a move to Barcelona during a recent trip to Catalonia for medical reasons.





The Brazil international has not featured in the Premier League since November, and this has generated speculation of a rift between him and manager Antonio Conte.



According to Catalunya Radio, the 30-year-old is said to have discussed the possibility of joining the La Liga leaders after he visited the Catalan city to have a medical check on his knee problem.



Ernesto Valverde's side are planning for the departure of Javier Mascherano, who has agreed to join Chinese side Hebei Fortune, and Luiz is being lined up for a short-term move.



With Luiz down with an injury, the Blues have benefited from the presence of Andreas Christensen, who has stepped up to become an influential player at the heart of their backline.



The Denmark international, who spent the last two seasons on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach, has amassed 20 appearances for Chelsea this term.

