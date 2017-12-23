Arsenal boss updates on Nacho Monreal's injury

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Nacho Monreal an ankle problem during Friday night's 3-3 draw versus Liverpool in the Premier League.

The north London side were dominated through the first period, but the Reds eventually had to settle for a share of the spoils after they were let down by their forwards, who failed to take their chances.



Monreal was substituted midway through the first period in place of Germany international Shkodran Mustafi, and in his post-match press conference, Wenger confirmed that Monreal is sidelined with an injury, he told the club's official website: "Yes, ankle problem."



The Gunners have reverted to a four-at-the-back formation in recent games, and they have plenty of cover in reserve with Calum Chambers, in particular, impressing in the League Cup quarter-final win over West Ham United.



The likes of Per Mertesacker and Rob Holding are also capable of stepping up to the starting lineup, if required, but Wenger would undoubtedly want Monreal to make a quick recovery as he remains one of the club's regulars.



With the draw, the Gunners stay fifth in the Premier League with 34 points, but they could be overtaken by one of Burnley or Tottenham Hotspur, who face each other at Turf Moor this afternoon.

