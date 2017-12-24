Louis van Gaal urges Manchester United star to make Barcelona switch

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has urged Daley Blind to secure a move to Spanish giants Barcelona after having fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho .

The 27-year-old has been overlooked by Mourinho for the Premier League duties with his last appearance coming back during the backend of September.



Blind has just six months left on his existing United deal, and Van Gaal, who signed the Dutchman in 2014, has backed the defender to succeed at Camp Nou, should Barcelona lodge an attempt for his services.



"Daley Blind is better off going to Barcelona than staying with Man United. He is not even on the bench for United sometimes," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.



"Daley can play in more than one position and at Barcelona he would never be sat in the stands. I think Daley would fit in better at Barcelona anyway. His level and his style of play is more suited to Spain than England."



Blind, who is primarily a left-sided defender, has also plyed his trade in the central defensive and holding midfield positions, and this makes him a valuable asset for his suitors.



Aside from Barcelona, the likes of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are also in the pursuit of Blind, who is currently behind the likes of Ashley Young and Luke Shaw in the pecking order for the left-back spot.

