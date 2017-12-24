Arsenal leading Manchester United, Chelsea in pursuit of Bundesliga winger

Arsenal are reportedly leading the queue to sign Jamaica hotshot Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen during the January transfer window. The 20-year-old joined the Bundesliga outfit from Belgium side Genk at the start of 2017.

According to The Mirror, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is impressed by the youngster after having sent scouts to watch his progress in recent Leverkusen games.



Bailey netted a brace during the thrilling 4-4 draw versus Hannover in the last Bundesliga outing, and he continued to impress the talentspotters by bagging the winner against Borussia Monchengladbach, which helped his side progress to the last-eight of the DFB-Pokal Cup.



As per the report, Chelsea have already had a £22m offer rebuffed for the highly-rated youngster, and this has seemingly put the Gunners at an advantage as they are prepared to pay as much as £30m for the winger.



Arsene Wenger supposedly sees Bailey as a replacement for the departed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but the uncertainties over the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott are also said to play a part in the proposed move.

