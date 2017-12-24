Olivier Giroud's agent due in London to discuss Frenchman's future

Olivier Giroud 's representative Michael Manuello is reportedly due in the English capital as he looks to resolve the future of the France international.





The 31-year-old has managed just a solitary Premier League start this term, having played second fiddle to the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck during the first half of the season.



The Frenchman is currently recuperating from a hamstring problem which could see him sidelined until mid-January, but The Mirror suggest that agent Manuello is expected to discuss his client's future with the north London club.



Giroud has been France's preferred centre-forward alongside Antoine Griezmann over the past 18 months, but he is fearful over his position amid competition from the likes of Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe.



Both West Ham United and Everton had tried to pursue the experienced marksman in the summer, and it is claimed that the pair could retain their interest in the upcoming transfer window.



Giroud became the 19th Arsenal player to reach the 100-goal mark earlier in September, but he could potentially end his five-year association with the Gunners next month.

