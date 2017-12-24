Jack Wilshere in contention for England recall?

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere could earn a recall with the England national side after impressing Gareth Southgate over the past month.

The 25-year-old started the season as a regular in the Cup competitions, but an injury to Aaron Ramsey earlier in December, has enabled the Englishman cement his position in the Premier League.



Wilshere has started three games on the trot in the Premier League, and he was one of the Gunners' standout performers during the 3-3 draw versus Liverpool on Friday night.



According to The Sun, Southgate is expected to consider Wilshere for the next set of friendlies and beyond, should he continue to put in strong performances in the English top-flight.



Wilshere has not featured for the Three Lions since their shock Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland, but his recent showing could enhance his chances of making his second World Cup finals next summer.



The Stevenage-born ace currently has six months left on his existing deal, but his future is likely to be resolved before the end of the month, as claimed by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

