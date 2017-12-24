Tottenham Hotspur eyeing winter swoop for Premier League duo

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino could reportedly lodged an attempts to pursue Luke Shaw and Ross Barkley from Manchester United and Everton respectively when the transfer window reopens next month.

Spurs had maintained their interest in Barkley during the previous transfer window, but they elected against making a late move for his services after he sustained a hamstring injury.



The England international has recently returned to play a closed-doors game for the Merseyside outfit, and Spurs are prepared to retain their interest in the attacker this winter, The Express claims.



Meanwhile, Pochettino is also eyeing a potential reunion with Luke Shaw, who has struggled to command a regular starting spot under United boss Jose Mourinho.



Mourinho is said to be eyeing a winter swoop for Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon to replace the left-sided defender, whilst Spurs' Danny Rose has also been touted as a potential target for the Mancunian giants.



Tottenham are currently a point adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, and Pochettino is hoping to pursue quality recruits in January to make a push for the Champions League spots.

