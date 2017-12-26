Paris Saint-Germain slap £40m price tag on long-time Arsenal target

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to cash in on his services of Julian Draxler this winter, provided any club matches their £40m price tag. Arsenal continue to be associated with the Germany international with Arsene Wenger being a huge admirer of the attacker since his Schalke 04 days.

According to The Mirror, Les Parisiens are hoping to tempt the Gunners into doing business with Draxler made available less than a year after his switch to Parc des Princes.



The World Cup winner is currently behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the pecking order at Les Parisiens, and they are looking to offload a couple of first-team players to balance their financial books.



Arsene Wenger's side have recently been tipped to sell contract rebel Alexis Sanchez in the New Year, and the report suggests that there could be a possibility of an exchange deal involving Draxler.



Sanchez, who has just six months left in his Gunners contract, is valued at around £35m, and Paris Saint-Germain could beat Manchester City to his signature with an advanced deal next month.



Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has apparently stalled on a move for Sanchez until the summer as he does not want to disrupt the progress of his forwards by pursuing a fresh winter recruit.

