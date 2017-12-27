Manchester United quoted price for Paul Dybala

Juventus are prepared to discuss the future sale of Paul Dybala to Manchester United, should they agree to match their £133m valuation for the Argentine.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of Serie A's top forwards at the Turin outfit, contributing 57 goals in nearly two-and-a-half years with the club.



According to Calciomercato, Jose Mourinho has identified Dybala as a long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the Old Lady have placed a £133m price tag on the Argentine's head.



Aside from United, the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are interested in the attacker, and it is suggested that the latter of the trio could outbid Mourinho's side to the former Palermo man.



United have seen their title bid fade game by game, and they most recently drew 2-2 versus Burnley in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Jesse Lingard bagged both goals for Manchester United, but they squandered a couple of clear-cut chances during the game. They are currently 15 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

