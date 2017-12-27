Eden Hazard regards Barcelona star as the best player in the world

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has said that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is the best player in the world, according to his understanding.





Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo most recently won his fourth Ballon d'Or accolade in five years, but Messi has outshone him this term, helping Barcelona remain unbeaten across all competitions.



Hazard is expected to tackle the Argentina international when the Blues face Barcelona in the first knockout round of the Champions League, and he is expected at the prospect of playing against the Catalan giants.



"Of course, when you are playing football you want to play against the best. The best team, the best players in the world. Messi is the best player in the world," he told Chelsea TV.



Hazard has more than two years left on his current Blues deal, and he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid owing to his admiration for manager Zinedine Zidane.



Chelsea are currently in discussions over a fresh bumper contract with Eden Hazard, which would make him the Premier League's highest-paid recruit ahead of Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

