PSG to make approach for Manchester United midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to make a move for Manchester United and Belgium midfielder, Marouane Fellaini , ahead of next season, with the 30-year-old yet to agree a new deal with Jose Mourinho 's Old Trafford side.





Fellaini arrived at Manchester United from Everton under the short-lived reign of David Moyes in 2013, for a fee in excess of £27 million. Whilst rarely used as a first choice player, the Belgian has been able to provide a useful presence for the Red Devils when chasing a game.



Metro claims that Fellaini has been offered a new contract by the Manchester club, however, it is believed to have been for a wage that fails to meet his £170,000 per week demands considerably.



With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Fellaini is free to agree a move to an overseas club as early as next week. Interest is believed to be strong from Turkey and China, but the Mirror claims today that French giants PSG are now joining the race.



Following their spending spree during the summer, the Paris side will have to operate under much tighter constraints if they wish to strengthen next year or face a transfer ban and a fine due to Financial Fair Play.



The additions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack are certainly doing the job for PSG so far this season, with the team looking strong in both domestic and European competition.



Another player with Premier League experience that is being linked with a move to the Ligue 1 leaders is Lassana Diarra, who is also available on a free transfer following his departure from Al Jazira this week.





