Jose Mourinho delivers Romelu Lukaku injury update

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Romelu Lukaku will return to action when the Red Devils take on Stoke City in the Premier League on January 15.

The Belgium international suffered a head injury during the early phase of United's 0-0 draw versus Southampton last weekend, and things did not look rosy after he had to be stretchered off with an oxygen mask.



Since then, the striker has missed United's 2-0 win over ex-club Everton, and according to Mourinho, he is likely to sit out for Friday's FA Cup third round tie versus Derby County.



"I would say a week [out for Lukaku]. It's nothing really important - just a little protection, but no problem," Mourinho is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.



Lukaku has had his critics this season, owing to his failure to score versus the elite clubs, but he has nevertheless contributed towards the club's success with 10 goals in the top-flight.



Manchester United returned to second position in the league standings courtesy of the Toffees win, but they could be leapfrogged by Chelsea, who have a tricky London derby versus Arsenal on Wednesday night.

