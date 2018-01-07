Manchester United to sign Gareth Bale this month?

Manchester United are reportedly planning a surprise offer to sign Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale this month. The Welshman has had multiple injury concerns this term, but he recently returned to feature in Los Blancos' Copa del Rey win over Numancia.





According to The Express, the Red Devils are aiming to land the Wales international during the current transfer window despite the attacker having suffered calf and hamstring injuries this season.



Should Mourinho's side make the move, Tottenham Hotspur have around three days' time to match their asking price, as per conditions inserted during his exit in 2013.



Despite his limited gametime, Bale has been impressive whenever he has featured on the playing field, and he has amassed two goals and an assist across all competitions.



Los Blancos currently value Bale at around £80m, and it is suggested that Zidane could analyse his performance in the couple of matches before deciding on whether to cash in on the former Southampton graduate.

