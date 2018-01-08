Arsenal boss reacts to Jonny Evans speculation

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed suggestions that the club are close to wrapping up a deal for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans .

The Northern Ireland has emerged as one of the most consistent defenders in the English top-flight, and his progress has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City and Leicester City, aside from the Gunners.



A recent report from The Sun suggested that the north London giants were leading the race for the former Manchester United graduate with a fee of around £25m likely to be sufficient to do business.



However, the speculation has been rubbished by the Gunners boss, who has stressed that the club are not close to making any signings other than Konstantinos Mavropanos, who arrived earlier in the month.



"No, I cannot give you any news on any transfer because we are not close to signing anybody," the Frenchman said after the FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest, via ESPN.



"We signed a Greek boy [Konstantinos Mavropanos] who looks quite good in training but apart from that, we have not done anything. Will we be out there to do something? Yes we will."



Arsenal had won the FA Cup in three of the last four seasons, but they won't be able to defend it this term after they ousted by Forest in the third round, the first time under the tutelage of Arsene Wenger.

