Arsenal favourites to sign ex-Manchester United defender

Arsenal are reportedly leading Manchester City in the race to sign Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion this month. The Gunners have struggled to find the right combination at the back in recent weeks owing to regular injury concerns.





According to The Sun, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is keen to pursue a deal for Evans, and they are now deemed the front-runners to secure his signature ahead of Manchester City.



Evans has undoubtedly enjoyed one of the best spells of his career at the Hawthorns, and he would potentially bring a sense of calm in the Gunners backline, which has looked vulnerable on the counter-attack.



The likes of Rob Holding and Calum Chambers have been slotted into the back three amid injury concerns to Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny, but the English pair have made defensive mistakes which have cost the club heavily.



West Bromwich Albion are reluctant to offload Evans midway through a relegation-threatened season, but an offer in excess of £25m could test their resolve before the end of the month.





