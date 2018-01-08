Antoine Griezmann makes staggering wage demands to join Manchester United

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is reportedly demanding wages of around £400,000-a-week in order to pursue a future move to Manchester United.

The France international was on the cusp of joining the Red Devils during the summer transfer window, but made a dramatic U-turn after Atleti saw their transfer ban upheld at the Court of Arbitration of Sport.



Jose Mourinho's side continued to recruit Romelu Lukaku from Everton instead, but the Frenchman is still said to be on their radar with the manager looking to bolster his attack front.



According to Don Balon, Griezmann wants a wage package of at least £400,000-a-week if United are to secure his services in the near future. Griezmann's current £177m release is likely to be halved at the end of the current campaign, and United are likely to face competition from Barcelona.



The Catalan giants recently agreed on a record £146m fee to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, and this is likely to halt their interest in Griezmann until the summer at the least.



Manchester United have previously proposed a £290,000 weekly salary for Griezmann which would put him on par with compatriot Paul Pogba, but the attacker is for now holding out for a more lucrative deal.

