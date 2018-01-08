Paris Saint-Germain winger desperate to join Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lucas Moura have reportedly snubbed advances from several French clubs in order to pursue a move to Manchester United this month.

The Brazil international has found league opportunities hard to come by with Les Parisiens following their record summer spending which saw the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.



United have held a long-term interest in Moura, and according to Telefoot, the club have been handed a boost to sign the 25-year-old, owing to his preference to join the Old Trafford outfit.



Despite this, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is only said to prefer a temporary move for the Brazilian, whereas Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to offload him for £40m to balance their financial books.



Moura, who has snubbed interest from the likes of Nice, Nantes, Bordeaux and Real Betis, has turned out just five times for Unai Emery's side in Ligue 1, all of which have been substitute appearances.



He is currently out of contention for the Brazilian national side, and a move to United could enhance his chances with Mourinho looking for an ideal player on the right side of the attack.









