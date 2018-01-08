Chelsea make transfer decision on Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Premier League holders Chelsea have no intention of selling English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Crystal Palace on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old has impressed during his season-long loan with the Eagles, where his performances have earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.



Palace are said to have approached the Blues over the possibility of a permanent agreement, but according to London Evening Standard, the Blues have no desire to cash in on their academy graduate.



The west London giants recently pursued Ross Barkley from Everton to bolster their midfield, which includes the likes of Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater, but Loftus-Cheek remains in Antonio Conte's plans for next term.



Loftus-Cheek earned his maiden cap for England earlier in November, where he produced a standout performance from midfield in a goalless draw versus Germany in a friendly.



He is currently contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2021, but it will be interesting to see how his future paves at the end of the season, where he could link up with the Three Lions for the World Cup in Russia.

