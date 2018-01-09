Chelsea agree long-term contract with Andreas Christensen

Danish footballer Andreas Christensen has committed his long-term future to Chelsea by penning a fresh four-and-a-half year deal.

The 21-year-old has been an influential player under Antonio Conte this campaign after having replaced David Luiz as one of the regulars at the heart of the defence.



Conte has previously highlighted the qualities of Christensen, whilst comparing them with club legend John Terry, and the club have now extended his stay until the summer of 2022.



Blues director Marina Granovskaia told the club's official website: "It feels really good to sign a new contract and I’m just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future. I’ve played a lot of games, I’m enjoying it at the club and everything is working well."



Christensen developed into a quality footballer during his two-year loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach, and there had been suggestions that Barcelona could lodge an attempt for his signature.



Since his return, Conte has had no objection to play him in the starting lineup, and the Dane has stood out in the Blues' backline with standout performances versus Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.



The versatile defender is expected to feature in a three-man backline when Chelsea take on Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final first-leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

