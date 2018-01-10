Arsenal's Francis Coquelin set to join Valencia

Arsenal have reportedly agreed on the winter sale of French midfielder Francis Coquelin to Valencia. The Gunners have accepted an initial fee of around £10.5m to sanction his sale.

Coquelin joined the Gunners' academy from Stade Lavallois in the summer of 2008, and he managed to make impressive progress to make over 150 appearances for the club.



However, since the start of the 2017/18 season, he has found himself behind the likes of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere and Mohamed Elneny in the pecking order, and this has eventually spelled his exit.



According to The Mail, Los Che will part with a £10.5m fee for the Frenchman, who could play a key role in their quest to finish in the top-four of La Liga.



Valencia have released a tweet on their official Twitter account with the initials 'JT', and an announcement over his signature looks imminent in the next 24 hours.



Coquelin was the subject of interest from West Ham United prior to the Gunners' shock FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest, but it appears that he chose Los Che, who have a realistic chance of securing Champions League football for next season.



Valencia are currently third in the Spanish top-flight with 37 points, eight ahead of fifth-placed Sevilla, who are likely to be their main threat in the coming months.





