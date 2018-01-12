News » Premier League news » Stoke City news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Stoke City, Valencia and Lukaku start
Manchester United will look to maintain their unbeaten start to 2018 when they host Stoke City in Monday's Premier League showdown at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are currently 15 points adritf of league leaders Manchester City, and they literally have to win every game from now on to have any hope of closing the gap.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea has featured in all 22 league outings for Manchester United this term, and the Spaniard is certain to start against managerless Stoke City.
Antonio Valencia has returned to first-team training after recovering from his hamstring issue, and he is likely to reclaim his right-back spot with Luke Shaw featuring on the left side of the defence
Phil Jones has been United's standout centre-back this campaign, and we are fancying the Englishman to start alongside Marcos Rojo in a two-man central defence.
In midfield, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic could get the call which suggests that Ander Herrera is likely to be benched to revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Further forward, there could be starts for both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard who starred in the left-wing and number 10 positions whilst Juan Mata could feature on the right side of the attack.
Romelu Lukaku notched his 16th goal of the campaign in last Friday's Cup win over Derby County, and he is likely to lead the line with Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in the physioroom.
