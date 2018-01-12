Alan Pardew responds to Calum Chambers transfer link

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew has dismissed suggestions that the club are looking to sign Arsenal's Calum Chambers in a part-exchange deal which could see Jonny Evans move to the Emirates.

Arsenal had recently emerged as favourites to Evans with Pardew deemed to be interested in signing Chambers in the proposed move, according to The Daily Star.



However, speaking ahead of the Brighton game, Pardew downplayed the reports while suggesting that the club are not interesed in any players at Arsenal, Manchester City or Manchester United.



"No, that name [Chambers] has not entered into my thinking. Or names at Arsenal, Man City or Man Utd if I'm honest," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.



Meanwhile, Pardew stressed that there has been no progress in regards to the transfer situation of Jonny Evans despite Arsenal alleged to have made a £25m bid earlier this week.



Evans was absent for the FA Cup third round win over Exeter City last weekend, but he is expected to line up for the Baggies when they host Brighton this weekend.

