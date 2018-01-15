Chelsea to hijack Man United move for Alexis Sanchez?

Premier League holders Chelsea are reportedly planning a late attempt to sign Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez . The Chilean is expected to make a decision on his future this week with the Gunners more than willing to cash in on his services.





According to The Manchester Evening News, United have boosted in their pursuit of Sanchez after knowing arch-rivals Manchester City have decided against prolonging their interest in the attacker.



Jose Mourinho's side are presently said to offer a £30m fee plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan in exchange for Sanchez, who is likely to become the Premier League's highest earner on joining the club.



However, there could yet be a late twist to the story with the Blues prepared to discuss a straight-cash move with the Gunners which would include a significant increase on United's £30m bid.



Sanchez was left out of the Gunners squad for their recent league defeat at Bournemouth, and Arsene Wenger has since confirmed that the player's potential transfer could be sorted out by Tuesday.

