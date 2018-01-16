Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agrees personal terms with Arsenal

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reported to have finalised personal terms with Arsenal ahead of his proposed move away from Borussia Dortmund this month.

The 28-year-old has had his fair share of disciplinary issues this term, and this has intensified speculation of him leaving Signal Iduna Park, though manager Peter Stoeger is said to prefer the striker's stay.



According to The Mirror, the Gunners have moved a step closer to signing Aubameyang after agreeing personal terms with the former Saint-Etienne man.



The north London club are apparently prepared to offer Olivier Giroud as a makeweight in a part-exchange deal, and this could potentially lower the overall transfer value to around £35m.



Aubameyang, who was left out of Dortmund's recent meeting versus Wolfsburg, has been in fine form this campaign, contributing 21 goals in just 24 matches across all competitions.



Should the marksman seal the move, he could potentially be reunited with former Dortmund ace Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who the Gunners are keen on signing as part of Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United.

