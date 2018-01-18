Arsene Wenger provides key update on Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that Alexis Sanchez 's proposed move to Manchester United is likely to happen this month.





The Chile international is deemed to have already agreed terms with the Mancunian giants, but the move is being put on hold with the Gunners said to demand Mkhitaryan in a straight-exchange deal.



Speaking ahead of Saturday's league game versus Crystal Palace, Wenger confirmed that Sanchez is likely to seal his switch to Old Trafford, though he may yet feature for the north London side.



He told reporters, via The Mirror: "That is a story where you are well documented in the media so I do not have a lot to add to that. It can happen, it can as well not happen. If it doesn't happen he will play on Saturday."



Meanwhile, when stressed on a potential swap involving Mkhitaryan, Wenger replied in the positive whilst citing that wages are not the stumbling block in the proposed move.



He added: "It's a possibility it's because I like the player. We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund. He appreciated the quality of our games. The wages would not be a problem."



Arsenal will be aiming for their first victory in four top-flight games when they host Crystal Palace this weekend. The Gunners scrapped through a 3-2 win last time around, but they may face a stiff challenge on Saturday with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette not in the best of form.

