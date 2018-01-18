Borussia Dortmund rule out Olivier Giroud swap?

German giants Borussia Dortmund are not keen on the idea of signing Olivier Giroud in a part-exchange deal involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .





The north London side are currently in pole position to land Aubameyang amid suggestions that the 28-year-old is doing his part to push through a winter deal.



Dortmund are said to have placed a £60m price tag on the striker's head, but Arsene Wenger's side are hopeful of signing the player for half the sum with Giroud making the move to Signal Iduna Park.



According to RMC Sport, the Bundesliga outfit won't entertain the prospect of landing Giroud in a player-plus-cash deal, and they would like to negotiate separately for the Frenchman.



Giroud has fallen down the pecking order under Wenger this campaign, with just one Premier League start. The likes of Everton and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest in the striker, who is presently recovering from a hamstring injury.

