Inter Milan approach for Liverpool striker

Inter Milan have reportedly made a loan approach to sign Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge this month. The England international has struggled for regular gametime this term with just five starts across all competitions.

Sturridge's future has been a topic of speculation since the summer, and it has recently been suggested that the Reds could sanction his permanent sale for £30m this month.



According to The Liverpool Echo, the Nerazzurri have made an attempt to sign Sturridge on a short-term loan, but the Reds are not fully convinced by their proposal.



It is added that Jurgen Klopp is not keen on losing the striker's services this month, though he would not block a permanent deal, should any side match their asking price.



Sturridge, who is close to returning from a muscular injury, is currently behind the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah for a role in the Reds frontline.



Dominic Solanke has also earned his opportunities from the substitutes' bench, and Sturridge's chances of making an international comeback may lie on him getting regular gametime elsewhere.

