Chelsea close to double signing from AS Roma?

Premier League holders Chelsea are reportedly on the cusp of sealing the double signing of Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri from Italian side AS Roma this month.

According to Sky Sport News, initial talks have been held between both clubs for the pair, but there is said to be a disagreement over the final valuation of the transfer.



The Giallorossi are said to want £44m plus £8.8m in add-ons for their first-team pair, and discussions are expected to extend on Tuesday to reach a final decision.



Should the deal go through, Dzeko would be returning to the Premier League after a two-year absence, and the ex-Manchester City star is set to compete with Alvaro Morata for the centre-forward position.



Meanwhile, Emerson is seen as a potential reinforcement in the left wing-back spot where the club are short of options behind Marcos Alonso after the departure of Kenedy to Newcastle United on loan for the season.



Dzeko, now 31, contributed two goals and an assist against Chelsea during Roma's Champions League group stage campaign earlier this term. Palmieri has been out-of-favour in this period after recovering from a long-term injury.

