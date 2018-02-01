Manchester United full-back in talks over long-term contract

England international Luke Shaw is reportedly in talks over a long-term contract with Manchester United after having won his place under Jose Mourinho .





The former Southampton graduate struggled to establish himself during Mourinho's first year at Old Trafford where he was criticised by the Portuguese for his attitude and commitment on the playing field.



However, Shaw has managed to turn the manager's opinion around in recent months, and he has commanded a regular role on the left side of the Red Devils backline.



According to The Sun, Shaw is in constant communication with Mourinho, and he has been promised a new long-term contract, should he maintain his consistency through the campaign.



"Luke has had a series of one-on-one chats with the boss," a source told the news publication. "He told him he will sanction an extended deal if he can continue to improve and make his mark."



Shaw is currently contracted at Old Trafford until the summer of 2019, and he will be aiming to maintain his performances with the opportunities offered to make himself the first-choice ahead of Ashley Young.

